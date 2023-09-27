TikTok Trends: JD Harmeyer Becomes a Star with #TinnedFish Challenge

Stern Show staffer JD Harmeyer is making waves on TikTok with his participation in the #tinnedfish challenge. Howard Stern and Robin Quivers discussed the popularity of peculiar trends on the social media platform, including #tinnedfish, which has garnered over 91 million views. In this challenge, creators eat pungent fish out of a can and share their reactions. Howard had the idea to put JD to the test having him eat a can of sardines and document the experience in real-time on TikTok, hoping it would go viral.

JD struggled to read the label on the can of sardines as it was in Portuguese, but he soldiered on. After taking his first bite, JD described the taste as a little dry, comparing it to tuna fish. Despite the mixed review, JD became a TikTok star with his participation in the #tinnedfish challenge.

Howard and Robin also discussed the surprising popularity of the #romanempire trend. This trend involves women asking men how often they think about ancient Rome, which has surpassed a billion views on TikTok. Howard admitted that he was surprised the trend’s success and joked that he should have talked about the Roman Empire during his radio career. Robin expressed disbelief at staffer Jason Kaplan’s claim that he thinks about the topic a couple of times a week.

TikTok continues to be a platform for unique and unexpected trends that capture the attention of millions of viewers. Whether it’s eating canned fish or contemplating ancient Rome, TikTok provides a space for creativity and entertainment.

Sources:

– The Howard Stern Show (https://www.howardstern.com/)

– TikTok (https://www.tiktok.com/)

Definitions:

– TikTok: A social media platform known for short-form videos.

– #tinnedfish: A TikTok challenge where creators eat canned fish and share their experiences.

– #romanempire: A TikTok trend where women ask men how often they think about ancient Rome.