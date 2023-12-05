Unconventional Marketing Strategies in Japanese Restaurants

Videos of an unconventional service provided a restaurant in Japan have recently gone viral on social media. The restaurant, named Shachihoko-ya izakaya, allowed customers to be slapped its female waitresses for a fee. This bizarre method of attracting customers proved to be a huge hit for the eatery, situated in the city of Nagoya. However, due to the increasing popularity of the service and the subsequent viral videos, it was ultimately discontinued in November.

Initially, customers were able to receive slaps from the waitresses for free. But as the service gained attention and demand grew, a fee was introduced. Customers who wanted to be slapped a specific staff member had to pay a higher amount. This unusual offering generated a lot of buzz online, with netizens expressing their surprise and amusement.

The videos of customers being slapped garnered mixed reactions. Some found the concept entertaining, while others questioned the appropriateness of such a service. One user jokingly asked if there was a way to request different levels of intensity for the slaps.

After the videos caught the attention of local authorities, the restaurant made the decision to discontinue the service. In a statement posted on X(formerly Twitter), the eatery announced that they no longer offer slaps and requested that visitors refrain from coming with the intention of receiving slaps.

Unconventional marketing strategies are not uncommon in Japan, where businesses often strive to differentiate themselves in unique and attention-grabbing ways. While the slapping service may have garnered significant online attention, it remains to be seen how this viral phenomenon will impact future marketing efforts in the country’s restaurant industry.