Microsoft Completes Acquisition of Activision Blizzard

Microsoft has successfully finalized its acquisition of Activision Blizzard for nearly $69 billion after facing scrutiny from regulators around the world. The deal came under fire due to concerns that Microsoft, as the maker of the Xbox console, would gain an unfair advantage taking control of Activision Blizzard, the company behind popular video games like Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, and Overwatch.

One significant factor that helped Microsoft gain approval from UK antitrust officials was its commitment to relinquish some control over cloud gaming. Cloud gaming is a burgeoning frontier in the industry, offering players the opportunity to stream games from the cloud instead of running them on traditional home consoles. This could provide a more cost-effective option for gamers, as they can pay a subscription fee and access a wide range of games that can be streamed to various devices such as tablets, PCs, and consoles.

Joost van Dreunen, a business professor at NYU, highlighted the cost benefits of streaming games, stating that it is much cheaper than purchasing a $500 console. He likened it to a buffet-style subscription service, where subscribers can play games as they want. The popularity of cloud gaming has been growing steadily, with sales reaching around $5 billion last year compared to $35 billion for console games. Microsoft’s Game Pass, the leading cloud gaming service, currently boasts 25 million subscribers.

However, streaming games presents unique challenges compared to streaming movies or sports due to the intense bandwidth required to deliver data and provide immersive experiences. Tim Hanlon, a media technology consultant, emphasized the complexity of streaming games, which necessitates immediate data refresh for real-time multiplayer experiences.

While streaming games may not appeal to hardcore gamers seeking the ultimate high-fidelity experience, it has the potential to attract new audiences. Michael Pachter, an analyst at Wedbush Securities, suggested that streaming could appeal to individuals who cannot justify buying a console, such as a family-oriented middle-aged individual. The affordability of a $15 monthly subscription, with the option to cancel after a month, may be more feasible than investing $500 in a console.

As Microsoft finalizes its acquisition of Activision Blizzard, the company’s entry into the cloud gaming space is poised to reshape the gaming industry. With its Game Pass service and the combined portfolio of Activision Blizzard’s popular games, Microsoft aims to capture a larger share of the growing cloud gaming market.

