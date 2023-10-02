Young Entrepreneur Falls Victim to Scam in Manizales

Juan Pablo Toro, a young entrepreneur from Manizales, recently reported that he was the victim of a scam. His family-owned company, dedicated to engineering, electrical, and civil installations, was robbed of 200 million pesos. According to Toro, it all started with a WhatsApp conversation with a supposed employee of one of their oldest clients.

A few months ago, one of their oldest clients contacted one of their engineers, requesting a specific material: a cable. They claimed that they reached out to Toro’s company because they didn’t have time to set up another company in the system. Toro’s company accepted the request and sent a quotation to the client. In response, they received a purchase order specifying that the material should be sent to the city of Ibagué.

However, when they went to collect payment, the client denied ever requesting the material. Toro’s company showed them the purchase orders, but the client insisted they were not responsible. It became clear that they had fallen victim to a well-planned scam. Toro and his team began to investigate and identified the mistakes they had made during the supposed sale.

The scammers had contacted the company’s technical director through WhatsApp and presented themselves as the client’s engineer. They used a WhatsApp business account with a corporate photo and spoke with technical expertise. They even sent a purchase order from a corporate email, complete with logos, watermarks, names, and signatures of the client’s regular purchasing team. The scammers had detailed information about both the client and Toro’s company.

Upon realizing that it was a scam, Toro’s team noticed discrepancies. The scammer’s email did not have the same domain as the supposed client, the logos on the documents were pixelated, and there was no legitimate business for Toro’s company in Ibagué.

Toro decided to publicize his experience to raise awareness and prevent other entrepreneurs from falling into the same trap. He emphasized the need to improve processes and pay attention to cybersecurity.

Unfortunately, their attempt to file a complaint with the authorities yielded no results. The police told them that without specific evidence, there was nothing they could do. Toro expressed his disappointment and sadness at how years of hard work could disappear so easily.

Source: Laura Usma Cardona for El Tiempo Manizales