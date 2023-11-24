Concerns Rise as Student Shares Disturbing Videos on Social Media

An incident at Jules Verne College in Carcassonne has left students and faculty members shaken. A 12-year-old student, originally from Afghanistan, was apprehended the police on Tuesday, November 21st. The student had shared several videos, including one depicting a decapitation, with his classmates on Snapchat. The disturbing content was reported to a teacher concerned students.

Joël Laporte, the director of academic services in the Aude region, expressed gratitude that the students felt comfortable turning to their teacher for help. “It is reassuring to see students reaching out to their teachers for assistance,” he said. Prompt action was taken following the report, with the police being immediately alerted alongside the parents of the affected students.

Law enforcement officials interviewed the student in question in the presence of his parents. While he was able to return home after the questioning, he has been temporarily excluded from the school. The student will be facing a disciplinary hearing in the coming days and could potentially face permanent expulsion.

In response to the distressing incident, a support team has been established at the school to provide assistance and counseling to any students who may require it. This initiative aims to ensure the emotional well-being of those affected the disturbing content shared on social media.

An ongoing judicial investigation is also taking place to further examine the incident. The Carcassonne public prosecutor’s office declined to comment on the situation when contacted.

