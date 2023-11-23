Boy Arrested for Sharing Graphic Video on Social Media at French School

An alarming incident occurred at Jules Verne Middle School in Carcassonne, France, when a 12-year-old student shared a shocking video, including one of a beheading, with his classmates through the Snapchat group. The police immediately arrested the boy, who is of Afghan origin, on Tuesday, November 21.

Concerned students promptly reported the incident to a teacher, who informed the authorities. Joel Laporte, the academic director of the national education services in Aude, stated that the students were deeply affected the violent images. He praised their decision to seek assistance from their teacher, calling it a comforting demonstration of trust.

Authorities wasted no time in responding to the incident. The police were alerted, and the parents of the affected students were promptly informed. The school set up a support system, including a counseling unit, to assist any students who might require emotional help in dealing with the distressing content.

Following the incident, the young boy was questioned the police in the presence of his parents. While he was allowed to return home after his statement, he remains suspended from the school as a precautionary measure. In the coming days, he will face a disciplinary hearing where he may face expulsion from the institution.

FAQ:

Q: What kind of video did the student share?

A: The student shared videos with his classmates, including one depicting a beheading.

Q: How old is the student?

A: The student is 12 years old.

Q: Was anyone harmed as a result of the incident?

A: No, no physical harm was caused as a direct result of the incident.

Q: What actions were taken the school and authorities?

A: The school established a support system for affected students, including a counseling unit. The police promptly detained the student, and a disciplinary hearing is scheduled for his potential expulsion.

Q: What is the status of the investigation?

A: An ongoing judicial investigation is underway, but the prosecutor’s office has declined to provide further details at this time.