Juree Awards Asia 2023: Celebrating the Finest Asian Filmmakers and Content Creators

The Juree Awards Asia 2023, organized Viddsee, the leading creator platform, is set to honor the region’s finest filmmakers and content creators. With a growing number of submissions, this year’s edition has received overwhelming support, reflecting the positive growth of the content creation industry in Asia.

Submissions for the Juree Awards Asia encompass a variety of genres, including documentaries, narratives, and animation. Over 300 unique films have been shortlisted, showcasing the diverse storytelling talent emerging from the region.

To further amplify the reach and impact of the Juree Awards Asia, Viddsee has partnered with TikTok, the global leader in short-form mobile videos. TikTok will not only promote the awards on its platform but also ensure that the finalist content receives maximum exposure to its vast audience.

Collaborating with TikTok allows Viddsee to tap into the platform’s expertise in short-form video content, complementing the strong storytelling community established on Viddsee. Through this partnership, the Juree Awards Asia aims to provide a larger stage for creators in Asia, connecting them with audiences worldwide.

Kenny Tan, Vice President of Studios at Viddsee, expressed his excitement about the growth of Asian stories and the emerging talents behind them. He highlighted the courage of today’s creators in exploring challenging narratives and using storytelling as a transformative tool.

Furthermore, Viddsee is encouraging audience engagement introducing the Audience Choice Awards. Viewers can vote for their favorite films in the Open Category on Viddsee.com, while TikTok offers an additional platform for voting in the Vertical Category. This initiative not only empowers the audience but also provides greater support to the filmmakers and content creators.

Doreen Tan, Creator Community and Content Partnerships Lead at TikTok Singapore, emphasized the importance of storytelling in connecting and inspiring communities. By collaborating with Viddsee, TikTok aims to provide a platform for filmmakers and content creators to showcase their talent and foster a deeper appreciation for Asian storytelling on the global stage.

The Juree Awards Asia will culminate in a highly anticipated award ceremony, to be exclusively streamed live on Viddsee.com and TikTok on December 8. During the ceremony, five films will be recognized with prestigious awards, including the Gold and Silver Awards for the Open Category, the Grand Prize Award for the Vertical Storytelling Category, and two Audience Choice Awards determined Viddsee’s audience network.

This year’s Juree Awards Asia promises to be a celebration of creativity, diversity, and innovation in Asian filmmaking and content creation. Don’t miss the opportunity to discover and support the remarkable talent shaping the industry.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. How many submissions were received for the Juree Awards Asia 2023?

Over 300 submissions were received from creators around Asia for the Juree Awards Asia 2023, indicating the positive growth of the content creation industry in the region.

2. What types of films were submitted for the awards?

The submissions for the Juree Awards Asia 2023 encompass a wide range of genres, including documentaries, narratives, and animation.

3. How can audiences vote for their favorite films?

Audiences can vote for their favorite films in two categories. For the Open Category, viewers can vote on Viddsee.com, while for the Vertical Category, voting can be done on TikTok liking, sharing, and commenting on the preferred films.

4. When will the award ceremony take place?

The award ceremony for the Juree Awards Asia 2023 is scheduled to be held exclusively LIVE on Viddsee.com and TikTok on December 8.

5. How many films will receive awards?

Five films will be selected for awards, including the Gold and Silver Awards for the Open Category, the Grand Prize Award for the Vertical Storytelling Category, and two Audience Choice Awards determined Viddsee’s audience network.