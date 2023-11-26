Understanding the Consequences: Misuse of Social Media and Digital Technologies

In our digital era, social media platforms have evolved from their original role as tools for connection and entertainment to spaces where new types of crimes are being committed, with potentially devastating consequences. A recent verdict a federal judge in the state of Oaxaca serves as a prime example of how the misuse of digital tools can lead to serious legal offenses and human rights violations.

This case sheds light on the various crimes perpetrated through digital means. These illicit acts, executed through the improper use of social media platforms and messaging applications such as Facebook and WhatsApp, pose a growing challenge for legal systems and modern societies.

The Case: Expulsion from a WhatsApp Group that Ended Up in Court

The case originated with a petition for amparo (a form of legal protection) filed an individual who alleged the violation of their fundamental rights enshrined in the Mexican Constitution, due to an arrest warrant and its execution, claiming that these actions did not comply with constitutional provisions. The crimes attributed to this person were as follows:

1. Violation of sexual privacy and simple theft: It was revealed in the case that the accused recorded intimate videos without consent and subsequently stole a cell phone, which they then used to threaten and extort the victim. This act is categorized as a violation of sexual privacy and simple theft under the Oaxaca Penal Code.

2. Digital identity impersonation: Using the victim’s social media profiles, the accused made posts encouraging third parties to engage in illegal activities, which constitutes digital identity impersonation.

3. Attempted extortion: The accused attempted to extract money from the victim in exchange for not disclosing the intimate videos, thus constituting the crime of attempted extortion.

The Verdict

After analyzing the evidence, the judge confirmed the validity of the arrest warrant. It was determined that all legal requirements for its issuance had been met, including judicial competence, the existence of a complaint for crimes punishable deprivation of liberty, and the probability that the accused had committed such crimes. For these reasons, the accused’s request for amparo was denied.

Moreover, the verdict highlighted a crucial aspect related to social media. Starting from March 20, 2022, the defendant began using the victim’s Facebook accounts, impersonating their identity. They made several posts on various social media platforms, some of which offered job opportunities to women, with texts such as “… girls who want to work, where work is seeking women…” and “… hope this information is useful to you…”. These posts were made on websites dedicated to part-time and weekend jobs, among others.

Similarly, various relevant events related to the misuse of the messaging application WhatsApp are described. For example, between March 26 and 28, 2022, the accused used the victim’s phone number to demand money in exchange for not releasing the intimate videos. Initially, the accused requested a sum of 6,000 pesos, though the victim did not comply with these demands.

Furthermore, on March 28, 2022, the accused uploaded several sexually explicit videos to the victim’s WhatsApp statuses, showing them in intimate situations without their consent. From March 20 to 31, 2022, the accused retained possession of the victim’s cell phone, through which they manipulated and sent messages to contacts on both WhatsApp and Facebook, pretending to be the victim.

These incidents are significant as they not only violate the victim’s privacy and dignity but also represent a clear misuse of technology to commit extortion and identity theft. This case goes beyond digital identity impersonation and involves implications for crimes such as attempted extortion and violations of sexual privacy, threatening to disclose personal or intimate information through these platforms.

Conclusion

This case prompts us to deeply reflect on the intersection between technology, legality, and morality in our present world. We have witnessed how crimes such as violations of sexual privacy, theft, digital identity impersonation, and attempted extortion, as outlined in this case under the Oaxaca Penal Code, intertwine with the use of social media and digital technologies.

The digital era, with its vast array of possibilities, has transformed the way we interact, share information, and express ourselves. However, as demonstrated this case, it has also opened the door to new forms of crime and abuse. The ease with which images and videos can be shared, often without the consent of those involved, poses serious ethical and legal challenges. Privacy and personal dignity are at risk when technology is used irresponsibly.

This trial underscores the urgent need for digital education that goes beyond mere technological skills, focusing also on responsibility and ethics in the use of these tools. It is crucial to understand that behind every screen are real individuals with rights and dignities that must be respected. Additionally, this case shows that the legal system can adapt and respond to the evolving landscape of digital crimes, ensuring justice is served.