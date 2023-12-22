New Low-Barrier Homeless Shelter Opens in Victorville

Summary: The City of Victorville in California has recently opened a groundbreaking facility called the Wellness Center, which aims to provide a low-barrier, non-congregate emergency shelter for the homeless population. Alongside interim housing, the center offers wraparound support services, including a medical and recuperative care clinic on-site. This facility is the first of its kind in the city, providing essential resources to homeless individuals who often struggle to access ongoing medical care and proper shelter. Moreover, the center’s design allows local hospitals to discharge unhoused individuals directly to the medical clinic, freeing up hospital beds and providing individuals with the recuperative care they need. Through the use of Medi-Cal reimbursement, the medical clinic and recuperative care services will be self-sustaining. With 110 separate housing units, including single, double, and family units, the center significantly increases the number of shelter beds available in Victorville. The facility spans over 25,920 square feet on 4.5 acres of City-owned land, offering community spaces, a dog kennel, a community garden, an industrial kitchen, and recreational sports courts. The construction of the Wellness Center was made possible through a $28 million Homekey Grant from the California Department of Housing and Community Development. The center’s operation is supported two nonprofits, Hope the Mission and Symba Center, which provide various essential services to clients. This innovative shelter project exemplifies the City of Victorville’s commitment to addressing the issue of homelessness and creating a center of hope and healing.

