Victoria’s Secret: The Tour Premieres on Prime Video

Victoria’s Secret: The Tour, a re-imagined fashion show and documentary, is set to premiere on Monday, September 25 at 8/7c. The special aims to celebrate women and global creatives exploring the intersection of fashion and art through a cinematic narrative lens.

The international brand, known for its controversial body standards, has faced criticism for many years. In response to the negative attention and the cancellation of the annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, the brand is attempting to shift its narrative with this documentary.

The show promises to be a unique viewing experience that upholds Victoria’s Secret’s mission to uplift and champion women on a global scale. It will include a fashion event and a documentary, combining entertainment and education.

Those interested in watching Victoria’s Secret: The Tour can stream it exclusively on Prime Video. The show will be available to all Amazon Prime members, who can access it for free. For non-Prime members, Prime Video offers a 30-day free trial, after which the service costs $14.99 per month.

Additionally, individuals considering a regular Amazon Prime membership can take advantage of all the benefits, including access to Prime Video, for an annual fee of $139. Students can also enjoy a 6-month free trial and a reduced annual fee of $69.

To coincide with the premiere, a tour-inspired collection will be available for purchase on victoriassecret.com and the Victoria’s Secret Amazon storefront.

With Victoria’s Secret: The Tour, the brand aims to redefine its image and embrace a broader definition of beauty, while providing an entertaining and enlightening experience for viewers worldwide.

