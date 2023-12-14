Victorian Government Takes Bold Steps to Transition from Gas to Electric Energy

The Victorian Government has recently unveiled its updated Gas Substitution Roadmap, signaling its commitment to shifting away from expensive and environmentally destructive gas towards cleaner and more cost-effective electric alternatives. This move has been welcomed the Climate Council, who are advocates for phasing out gas due to its harmful impact on both human health and the planet.

Dr. Jennifer Rayner, Head of Advocacy at the Climate Council, commended the Victorian Government’s leadership in pursuing this transition. She emphasized the need for a prompt phase-out of gas, stating that it can be achieved and that the government’s updated roadmap will contribute to the ongoing momentum of providing cleaner and cheaper energy options for Victorian households, businesses, and renters.

One of the key initiatives outlined in the roadmap is a requirement for homeowners to upgrade to efficient electric appliances when their current gas appliances reach the end of their lifespan. This measure aims to not only benefit the climate but also support the financial well-being of Victorians reducing household costs.

The review of minimum energy efficiency standards for rental homes is another crucial aspect of the roadmap. It acknowledges the challenges faced renters in accessing the advantages of electric and energy-efficient homes. Australian governments must prioritize making rental properties more affordable and comfortable for tenants.

Additionally, the Victorian Government’s decision to mandate electric energy for all commercial properties and homes is a strategic move towards reducing reliance on gas. This proactive approach contributes to Australia’s broader transition to cleaner and more affordable energy sources beyond traditional fossil fuels.

The actions taken Victoria align with the growing recognition that gas is unnecessary and detrimental to the country. By embracing clean energy alternatives, the state is taking another significant step towards achieving a sustainable and low-carbon future.

The Climate Council is a community-funded organization dedicated to providing accurate and evidence-based information on climate change to journalists, policymakers, and the broader Australian community. To learn more, visit climatecouncil.org.au or follow them on Facebook (facebook.com/climatecouncil) and Twitter (twitter.com/climatecouncil).