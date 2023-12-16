The Impact of the “Beckham” Documentary on David and Victoria Beckham’s Marriage

In a recent interview with Allure, Victoria Beckham opened up about the impact that the documentary “Beckham” has had on her husband David’s career and their marriage. The release of the documentary has sparked a renewed interest in David’s football career, and even their youngest son, Cruz, expressed surprise at his father’s abilities on the field.

The director of the documentary, Fisher Stevens, shared his own surprise at discovering the depth of David’s achievements. He described David as open and ready to share his story, expressing his desire to control the narrative before someone else did. Stevens also mentioned that his research into David’s life revealed a level of craziness that he hadn’t expected.

As the documentary delves into David’s life and career, it has also brought renewed attention to the Beckham family as a whole. Victoria Beckham, who often shares photos of her husband on social media, has found that the documentary has given her a new perspective on their marriage. Seeing herself referred to as “David Beckham’s wife” on screen made her laugh, highlighting the public’s perception of their dynamic.

The release of the documentary has given fans a deeper insight into the Beckham’s lives, and has reignited their interest in the couple. The documentary has also been described as fun, and both David and Victoria were excited to share their story with viewers.

With the “Beckham” documentary making waves, it is clear that the Beckham family remains a topic of fascination for fans worldwide. The film not only showcases David’s extraordinary football career but also sheds light on the dynamics of his marriage to Victoria. As fans eagerly delve into the documentary, they can expect to gain a newfound appreciation for the couple and their shared journey.