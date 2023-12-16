Victoria Beckham Plays Playful Prank on Husband David Beckham

In a hilarious social media post, Victoria Beckham shared a snapshot of her husband, David Beckham, attempting to fix their TV as her own personal ‘electrician’. The former Spice Girls singer caught David lying on the floor, surrounded wires, and couldn’t resist capturing the moment.

Instead of calling a professional electrician, David took it upon himself to solve the issue. Little did he know that his wife would use her Instagram platform, with over 33 million followers, to expose his handyman skills. Victoria cheekily captioned the photo, “Electrician came to fix the TV…..You’re welcome! @davidbeckham.”

As expected, the post quickly went viral, attracting a barrage of comments from Victoria’s followers. Some visitors specifically came to the post just to read the reactions. Many praised Victoria for sharing a glimpse of David’s toned figure, jokingly suggesting that she should be called “Mrs. Claus” for delivering such a treat.

Even famous figures joined the fun. Jesse Tyler Ferguson, known for his role in the popular U.S sitcom Modern Family, couldn’t resist a clever response, claiming that he was “currently breaking” his own TV.

Interestingly, this lighthearted episode brings to mind a past relationship of Victoria’s. In the ‘Beckham’ documentary on Netflix, Victoria revealed that before meeting David, she was engaged to a real electrician named Mark Wood. Mark had worked for Victoria’s parents and even inspired her to use his last name during her early days as a Spice Girl.

Although the former couple lived together in a luxurious house, their relationship ended in 1997, a few months before Victoria met David. It seems that Victoria has a playful history with electricians, and this recent prank on her husband shows that she hasn’t lost her mischievous touch.