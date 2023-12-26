Victoria Beckham and Daughter-In-Law Share Fun TikTok for Christmas

Victoria Beckham and her daughter-in-law, Nicola Peltz, celebrated Christmas Day creating a playful TikTok video. This heartwarming moment marked their reconciliation after rumors of a feud between the two. Peltz captured the family’s festive celebrations on the popular social media platform, showcasing their gratitude and love for each other during this special time.

In the TikTok video, Victoria Beckham interacted with her son, Brooklyn, and his wife. She playfully gifted them matching bunny ears while they wore Santa hats, symbolizing peace and togetherness. However, amidst the fun, Beckham humorously complained about being tasked with taking out the rubbish, highlighting the everyday tasks she handles.

Other clips in the video showcased David Beckham and Brooklyn cooking together, their daughter Harper Beckham adding condiments to her food, and even vacuuming the Christmas tree. The family appeared relaxed and joyful, making the most of their time together.

This clip suggests that Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz have put their reported conflict behind them as they prepare for Peltz’s upcoming wedding to Brooklyn. It was earlier alleged that the two were not on speaking terms back in April 2022, but both parties denied the rumors.

Victoria and David Beckham have long been regarded as a power couple, having achieved extraordinary success and wealth throughout their careers. Their down-to-earth natures were evident in the video, with Victoria jokingly comparing herself to Jennifer Lopez and remarking that she doubted Lopez would take out the bins.

This lighthearted TikTok video not only showcases the Beckham family’s warm bond but also emphasizes the importance of familial love and unity, especially during the holiday season.