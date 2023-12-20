Victoria Beckham Encourages Body Positivity and Self-Love in Daughter

Victoria Beckham is determined to instill a sense of self-love and acceptance in her 12-year-old daughter, Harper. As a preteen, Harper is becoming more aware of the societal pressures surrounding beauty standards, such as being thin, covering up imperfections, and wearing makeup. In an effort to combat this, Beckham hopes to teach her daughter that it’s okay to have flaws, as they are a part of being human.

Beckham recently shared a conversation she had with Harper, where her daughter pointed out a gap in her teeth and a small mole on her face. Instead of discouraging Harper or suggesting cosmetic changes, Beckham responded positively. She likened Harper’s gap to a lucky charm and even mentioned that family friend Cindy Crawford was asked to remove her famous mole, emphasizing the uniqueness and beauty that can come from embracing one’s individual features.

In 2014, Beckham herself made the decision to remove her breast implants, later expressing regret about the procedure. Knowing the potential negative impact of such surgeries on self-esteem and body image, she is determined to shield her daughter from those experiences. Beckham firmly believes in celebrating and accepting the natural body one is born with, rather than trying to conform to societal standards.

Breast surgery has become a relatively common procedure, with women opting for either enhancement or reduction for various reasons. However, these choices can be influenced ever-changing ideals of desirability. Beckham’s strong stance on avoiding unnecessary procedures serves as a reminder that true beauty comes from within and should be celebrated in its natural form.

While Beckham acknowledges the importance of sharing her own experiences with her daughter when the time is right, she currently focuses on fostering a sense of self-love and confidence in Harper. By encouraging body positivity and self-acceptance, she hopes to equip her daughter with the tools to navigate societal pressures and embrace her true self.