Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz Share Playful Christmas Moments Together

Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz, daughter-in-law and mother-in-law, put their previous feud behind them as they celebrated Christmas together and shared silly moments documented on TikTok. In a festive video posted Peltz, she and her husband, Brooklyn Beckham, can be seen goofing around with Victoria. The trio wore matching Santa hats, with Victoria playfully giving bunny ears to the couple. They also cozied up together, blowing kisses at the camera. In a humorous moment, Peltz included a clip of Victoria complaining about taking out the trash, to which her husband, David Beckham, commented that she is not like Jennifer Lopez. However, Victoria jokingly added that she’s sure J.Lo doesn’t do bins either.

The video also captured other heartwarming memories, such as Brooklyn and David cooking in the kitchen, their daughter Harper putting gravy on her mashed potatoes, and the Beckham siblings vacuuming around the Christmas tree. The family looked coordinated, wearing white tops and cozy bottoms, with Victoria looking posh in a robe and PJ set.

This pleasant holiday gathering comes after reports of tension between Peltz and Victoria leading up to Peltz’s wedding to Brooklyn in April 2022. Initially, they reportedly couldn’t stand each other and had minimal communication. However, they have since patched up their differences. Peltz denied any bad blood, explaining that she had initially planned to wear a dress Victoria Beckham’s brand but had to choose another when it became clear that her atelier couldn’t accommodate the request.

Since then, Victoria has shown affection towards her daughter-in-law and publicly celebrated Nicola and Brooklyn’s one-year wedding anniversary. The couple has also spent time with Victoria on various occasions, including a recent family vacation to the Bahamas. Through these joyful moments, it’s evident that the relationship between Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz has grown stronger, leaving their previous feud firmly in the past.