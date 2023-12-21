Victoria Beckham’s Supportive Social Media

In a recent video, Victoria Beckham showed off her admiration for her husband David Beckham’s intense workout routine. While David was doing a series of downward dog push-ups, Victoria recorded the entire session, capturing all the action, grunts, and sweat. She shared the video on social media, captioning it with a playful remark. The online community expressed their gratitude towards Victoria for sharing such personal moments with them.

This is not the first time Victoria has delighted her followers with glimpses into her married life. In another Instagram post, she showcased David fixing the TV while lying on the floor in his underwear, which only added to the sex appeal of the situation. The post gained immense popularity, receiving thousands of likes and comments.

The attention these posts garnered was so significant that even technology brand Samsung joined in the conversation. They humorously commented on the post, clarifying that not all of their Frame TVs come with an included electrician like David.

Victoria Beckham’s supportive and entertaining social media presence has resonated with her fans. It’s clear that her followers appreciate her openness and humor, as they eagerly await updates on her relationship with David.

If you want to stay up to date with all the latest news in entertainment, fashion, beauty, and lifestyle, sign up for our newsletter. You’ll get a curated selection of the most exciting celebrity and royal updates delivered straight to your inbox.