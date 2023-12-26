Victoria and David Beckham Celebrate Christmas with a Unique Gift

The Beckham family had a unique addition to their family this Christmas. Victoria Beckham took to Instagram to share their special gift for David Beckham – a flock of chickens. The couple recorded a cheerful video, with David sporting a Santa hat, as they introduced their new farm friends to the world.

In the video, Victoria excitedly exclaimed, “Beckham chickens! There they are – the chickens. There is actually a massive cock in there as well.” As David sprinkled some food outside the chicken coop, a couple of hens emerged to greet the camera, while the rest decided to stay inside.

Later, Victoria provided an update on the chickens via her Instagram Story. She captured them gracefully coming out of their coop and commented on their “beautiful hair, blowing in the wind.” She also shared a playful clip of their son, Cruz, attempting to catch one of the hens and return it to their home.

The Beckham family’s festive celebrations began earlier in Miami, where they gathered with their children Brooklyn, Harper, Cruz, and Brooklyn’s wife Nicola Peltz Beckham. However, their son Romeo, who is a professional soccer player, was absent from the gathering as he had commitments with Brentwood F.C.

Despite Romeo’s absence, the family made the most of their time together, donning matching holiday pajamas for a heartwarming photo. Victoria expressed her love for her family and wished everyone a Merry Christmas in her Instagram post.

The Beckham’s unconventional gift showcases their love for animals and their ability to find joy in unexpected ways. This holiday season, their flock of chickens is sure to bring laughter and happiness to their household.