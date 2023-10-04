Victor Osimhen’s Future at Napoli: Contract Update and Social Media Hint

Victor Osimhen’s future at Napoli has been a topic of discussion in recent months. The 24-year-old striker had an impressive first season with the Italian giants, leading to speculation about a potential move away from the club.

However, Napoli is determined to hold onto their coveted forward. After the team’s Champions League defeat to Real Madrid, Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis emphasized that Osimhen’s future is not up for discussion. De Laurentiis praised the player’s abilities, stating that he makes a team on his own.

There have been social media hints that suggest Osimhen might be considering an exit from Napoli. He recently deleted all of his photos related to his time at the club on Instagram. This comes amid an ongoing saga that includes potential legal action against the club.

Despite the off-field controversy, Napoli boss Rudi Garcia has downplayed speculation about Osimhen’s uncertain future. Garcia expressed his satisfaction with the player and highlighted their good rapport. He mentioned that after a recent game, they cleared the air and everything went back to normal.

Osimhen’s agent, Roberto Calenda, posted a statement indicating that legal action could be taken against Napoli. This follows the club’s posting of a video on their social media accounts that mocked the player. Calenda deemed the video unacceptable and stated that it caused serious damage to Osimhen. He emphasized that they reserved the right to take legal action to protect the player.

In response, Napoli released a statement clarifying their intentions. They stated that they did not intend to offend or make fun of Osimhen with the video. The club emphasized that during the summer, they rejected all offers for the player’s transfer abroad, demonstrating their commitment to him. They also highlighted that the video was meant to be light-hearted and creative, rather than mocking or deriding Osimhen.

As Osimhen’s contract with Napoli expires in 2025, his future at the club remains uncertain. The ongoing controversies and hints on social media indicate that a move could be on the cards in the upcoming transfer windows. It will be intriguing to see how the situation unfolds in the coming months.

