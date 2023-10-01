Napoli Social Media Executive Resigns After Controversial TikTok Video

Napoli’s social media director has resigned following an uproar over a TikTok video that appeared to mock Victor Osimhen. The video, uploaded the Serie A champions, showed Osimhen pleading for a penalty after their draw against Bologna. While Napoli claimed they did not mean to offend the Nigerian international, Osimhen is now considering legal action. The club has faced criticism for the video and its handling of the situation.

However, Osimhen released a statement on his Instagram story after scoring in Napoli’s win over Lecce, denying the accusations against the people of Naples. He expressed appreciation for the love and kindness he has received from the city and its residents and stated that he will not allow anyone to come between them.

Shortly after Osimhen’s statement, Napoli’s social media manager, Alessio Fortino, announced his resignation after more than two years in the position. In an Instagram post, Fortino expressed gratitude to his colleagues, collaborators, partners, and fans, and stated that he leaves the company with extraordinary memories and enthusiasm for new adventures.

The incident highlights the potential consequences of social media posts made sports clubs and their employees. It serves as a reminder of the need for responsible social media management and sensitivity towards players and fans.

