Napoli Apologizes for Video Mocking Victor Osimhen

Napoli Football Club has issued an apology after a video surfaced on TikTok that appeared to mock their striker, Victor Osimhen. In the video, a penalty miss Osimhen in a recent match was humorously exaggerated with a sped-up voiceover. Osimhen’s agent, Roberto Calenda, threatened legal action against the club, and the video has since been deleted.

In their statement, Napoli clarified that they had no intention of offending or making fun of Osimhen, whom they consider an important asset to the team. They explained that social media, including TikTok, often uses expressive language in a playful manner. They maintained that there was no intention of mockery or derision towards the player.

Napoli coach, Rudi Garcia, expressed his belief in Osimhen’s commitment to the club despite recent reports suggesting otherwise. Osimhen has a contract with Napoli until 2025 and there have been rumors of interest from Saudi Arabia. After a recent victory over Udinese, Garcia praised Osimhen and stated that he is fully invested in the team’s project.

Osimhen’s agent, Roberto Calenda, voiced his displeasure with the video and the impact it has had on the player. He asserted that they reserve the right to take legal action to protect Osimhen from such treatment.

Following the incident, Osimhen removed most of his Napoli-related photos from his Instagram account, including images from last season’s Scudetto celebrations. He also temporarily unfollowed Napoli on Instagram before re-following them.

It is important for football clubs to be mindful of their actions on social media and avoid any content that may offend or demean their players. Open communication, understanding, and respect are key to maintaining a positive relationship between a club and its players.

