Napoli Striker Victor Osimhen Affirms Love for Club Amidst Social Media Row

Napoli forward Victor Osimhen has stated that his affinity for the club remains steadfast, putting an end to a recent controversy surrounding mocking videos posted the club on social media. The Serie A champions had come under criticism after sharing a TikTok video with a distorted voice, featuring Osimhen missing a penalty during a match against Bologna.

While the club clarified that there was no intention to offend their striker, they stopped short of issuing a formal apology. Osimhen took to Instagram to express his sentiments, saying, “Coming to the city of Naples in 2020 was a wonderful decision for me. The people of Naples have shown me so much love and kindness, and I will not allow anyone to come between us.”

He further added, “The passion of the people of Naples fuels my fire to always play with my heart and soul, and the love for the badge is unwavering as I wear it with pride.” Osimhen emphasized that he has formed deep connections within the local community, with Neapolitans becoming like family to him.

Following the controversial video, Osimhen’s agent, Roberto Calenda, threatened legal action, and the player removed all images of himself wearing a Napoli shirt from his social media accounts. Despite the dispute, Osimhen continued to perform on the field, scoring in Napoli’s recent victories over Udinese and Lecce, bringing his tally to five goals in seven league games this season.

Osimhen joined Napoli in 2020 for a club-record fee of €81.3m (£70.5m) and played a crucial role in their long-awaited league title triumph last season, securing the top scorer accolade in Serie A with 26 goals. Napoli currently sit in third place in the league standings and are preparing to host Real Madrid in a highly anticipated Champions League clash on Tuesday.

Sources:

– Reuters