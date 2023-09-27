Napoli Striker Victor Osimhen Deletes Instagram Posts Amidst Escalating Dispute

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has taken the dramatic step of deleting all images and posts related to his time with the Serie A club from his Instagram account. This bold move comes in the wake of an escalating public dispute between the Nigerian forward and Napoli.

The origin of the rift traces back to a TikTok video posted Napoli, which openly mocked Osimhen for missing a penalty against Bologna. Osimhen’s agent, Roberto Calenda, has hinted at the possibility of legal action against Napoli, indicating that his client’s departure from the club in January is increasingly likely.

Despite the turmoil, Osimhen’s on-field performance this season has been commendable. The 24-year-old striker had scored three goals in five appearances for Napoli, adding to his impressive tally of 31 goals across all competitions in the previous season.

The clubs fixture against Udinese is scheduled for tonight, but whether Victor Osimhen will be included in the lineup remains uncertain. The ongoing dispute threatens to disrupt the harmony within the club, with Napoli facing the challenge of managing the situation while striving for success on the field. Osimhen’s departure, once considered a remote possibility, now looms larger on the horizon, leaving Napoli to ponder their future without the prolific Nigerian striker.

In conclusion, Victor Osimhen’s decision to delete all images and posts related to Napoli from his Instagram account highlights the deteriorating relationship between the striker and the club. While Osimhen has showcased his talent on the field, the recent dispute could potentially lead to his departure from Napoli. As the situation unfolds, the club will need to navigate this challenge to maintain stability within the team while striving for success.

Sources: GOAL