Napoli, after facing accusations and legal threats over controversial TikTok videos posted their own account, returned to their home stadium and defeated Udinese 4-1. Striker Victor Osimhen, the center of attention in the videos, played for an hour, scored a goal, and continued to support his teammates after being substituted. Manager Rudi Garcia compared the game to setting the team’s watch back to the correct time.

Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia were the stars of Napoli’s Serie A title-winning team four months ago. However, under a new manager, Luciano Spalletti, the team has struggled. After winning their first two league games, Napoli only earned two points from the next three matches.

Garcia’s job of sustaining the winning formula created his predecessor has been made more challenging other factors beyond his control. Osimhen was the subject of interest from other clubs over the summer, and contract negotiations to extend his contract and increase his salary have stalled. Additionally, this week’s social media controversy involving TikTok videos posted the club further added to the turmoil.

Osimhen’s agent criticized Napoli for posting videos that mocked the player, threatening legal action to protect his client. The videos, which have been deleted from the club’s account, showed Osimhen missing a penalty and contained a song proclaiming “I’m a coconut.” The widespread sharing of these videos highlighted the problematic aspects of racial insensitivity and stereotypes.

Despite the controversy, Osimhen played in the game against Udinese and scored a goal. Napoli showed their dominance with a convincing win, providing positive notes for Garcia. It remains to be seen how the team will move forward from this incident and whether contract negotiations with Osimhen will resume.

Sources:

Source article

Definitions:

TikTok – a social media platform for sharing short videos

Serie A – the top professional football league in Italy

Luciano Spalletti – a former Italian football manager who previously coached Napoli

TikTok – a social media platform for sharing short videos