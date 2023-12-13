Victor Osimhen Forgives Napoli for TikTok Incident, Focused on Future

Victor Osimhen, the Nigerian striker for Napoli, has expressed his forgiveness towards the club for a disparaging TikTok video that was posted earlier in the 2023/24 season. The video had mocked Osimhen’s missed penalty in a match against Bologna, leading to the striker considering legal action against the club.

However, speaking after receiving the Best Male Player Award at the 2023 CAF award ceremony, Osimhen stated that he has moved past the incident and is now happy that the situation has been resolved. He clarified that he was not treated poorly Napoli or its president, Aurelio De Laurentiis, emphasizing that it was an error made someone who thought they could make a joke at a critical moment.

Osimhen expressed gratitude towards De Laurentiis, his son Edoardo, and many others at the club for their support during the ordeal. He revealed that the responsible person apologized sincerely, and that the matter has been resolved to his satisfaction. Osimhen now looks towards the future and wishes to leave this incident behind, considering it as part of the past.

However, uncertainties loom over Osimhen’s future at Napoli, as negotiations for a new contract at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium have reportedly hit a roadblock. Rumors suggest that Chelsea is prepared to make an offer for the striker during the January transfer window. In response, Napoli is actively searching for potential replacements, with Victor Boniface from Bayer Leverkusen and Jonathan David from Lille being among the players of interest.

While Osimhen has forgiven Napoli, the situation surrounding his contract and potential transfer remains unresolved. Only time will tell where the talented striker will continue his career, as both Napoli and Chelsea weigh their options in this ongoing saga.