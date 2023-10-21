Victims of Woman Who Faked Cancer Slam Prosecutors for Light Sentence

Several victims spoke out against Madison Russo, a woman who received a 10-year suspended sentence for stealing thousands of dollars falsely claiming that she had cancer. Russo, 20, fabricated a diagnosis of Stage 2 pancreatic cancer and lymphoblastic leukemia and used social media platforms, interviews, and a GoFundMe page to exploit unsuspecting donors.

Prosecutors in Iowa revealed that Russo stole over $39,000 from 439 donors and cancer charities. At her sentencing, a judge gave Russo a 10-year suspended sentence with three years of probation. If she successfully completes her probation, she will avoid going to prison.

The lenient sentence has drawn criticism from the victims, who accused prosecutors of mishandling the case and Russo of preying on the emotions of well-meaning donors. One victim, Rhonda Miles, the founder of the Nikki Mitchell Foundation, expressed her sense of betrayal the prosecutors, stating that they acted more like a defense attorney rather than prosecuting Russo.

Peggy Ohl, whose husband died from pancreatic cancer, also condemned Russo’s actions, expressing her heartbreak and hoping that Russo would face consequences and be held accountable for her deception. She emphasized that Russo used her husband’s legacy and their fund to bring legitimacy to her false cancer story.

Despite the pleas from the defense asking for a deferred judgment, the judge rejected the request, stating that a judgment dismissal would send the wrong message. In addition to the suspended sentence, Russo was ordered to pay restitution of $39,000 and a fine of $1,370.

The victims expressed their disappointment in Russo and anyone who aided or knew about her deception without taking any action. They highlighted the wasted time and resources that could have been used to help those in genuine need of support.

