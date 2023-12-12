Social Media: Building Conversations for Fun, but Films Leave a Lasting Mark

Actor Vicky Kaushal acknowledges the power of social media in building conversations and engaging with audiences on a day-to-day basis. While the platform allows for direct access to fans, he highlights the importance of going beyond just being part of a conversation and creating a legacy.

Although social media helps in shaping an actor’s stardom, Vicky emphasizes that films are what truly leave a lasting mark. While social media provides fun and entertainment, he believes that films are a profession, passion, and love that hold paramount importance.

The rise of social media has undoubtedly changed our attention spans. With an influx of content and constant updates, our ability to focus has become shorter. Vicky agrees that social media has contributed to this shift in attention span.

While videos posted Vicky on social media have often gone viral, he believes that the permanency of films is what truly matters. Films have a timeless quality and possess the ability to transcend time and leave a lasting impression on viewers.

Vicky’s latest release, ‘Sam Bahadur,’ showcases his dedication to the film industry and allows him to connect with audiences on a more profound level. While social media offers day-to-day fun and engagement, it is through films that Vicky seeks to make a lasting impact in the hearts of his fans.

In conclusion, social media serves as a valuable tool for building conversations and engaging with audiences on a daily basis. However, the true legacy lies in the world of films, where actors can create lasting impressions and leave an indelible mark on the industry.