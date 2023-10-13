Vicky Kaushal Unveils First Look of His Character in Upcoming Film ‘Sam Bahadur’

Actor Vicky Kaushal recently took to Instagram to share a glimpse of his character in his upcoming film ‘Sam Bahadur’. In the film, he will be portraying the role of India’s first Field Marshal, Sam Manekshaw. The photo shared Vicky shows him in a military uniform, giving a glimpse of the intense and powerful character he will be playing.

‘Sam Bahadur’ also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh, and is directed Meghna Gulzar. Vicky expressed his gratitude for being able to portray the role of a real-life hero and patriot like Sam Manekshaw, who is still remembered and loved for his contributions to the country. He believes that there is a lot to learn from Sam’s journey and is confident that the audience will be thrilled to watch it on the big screen.

Vicky Kaushal is known for his versatile performances in films like ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ and ‘Masaan’. His dedication and commitment to his roles have earned him critical acclaim and a huge fan following. With ‘Sam Bahadur’, Vicky is all set to captivate the audience once again with his powerful performance as he delves into the life of one of India’s most iconic figures.

Instagram, the popular social media platform, served as the medium for Vicky to share the first look of his character. This allowed his fans to get a glimpse of what to expect from the film and created a buzz around it. Vicky’s post received a lot of love and praise from his fans, who are eagerly awaiting the release of ‘Sam Bahadur’.

Sources:

ANI

Definitions:

Field Marshal – the highest military rank, typically awarded during wartime for exceptional leadership and strategic planning.

Social media platform – an online platform that allows users to create, share, and interact with content through virtual communities and networks.