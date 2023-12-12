Social Media: Building Connections or Creating Legacies?

Summary:

Actor Vicky Kaushal acknowledges the role of social media in shaping an actor’s stardom today. While it helps in building conversations and connecting with the audience, Kaushal emphasizes that creating a lasting legacy requires going beyond social media. In the era of short attention spans, films remain the medium that leaves a permanent mark.

Social Media: Beyond Day-to-Day Fun

Actor Vicky Kaushal, known for his impactful performances, reflects on the impact of social media on the entertainment industry. In an interview with IANS, Kaushal acknowledges that social media plays a significant role in building conversations and fostering direct access with the audience. However, he believes there is a distinction between engaging in a conversation and leaving a lasting legacy.

With the abundance of content available on social media platforms, Kaushal acknowledges that attention spans have become shorter. The constant influx of new content requires individuals to consume and process information at a faster pace. While social media serves as a medium for day-to-day fun and interaction, Kaushal asserts that the permanency of films remains unparalleled.

According to Kaushal, the true mark of an actor’s legacy lies in their body of work, specifically films. He emphasizes that films are not just a profession but a passion and love that endure beyond the trending topics of social media. Despite the temporary nature of social media trends, films possess the unique ability to leave a lasting impression on audiences and contribute to an actor’s enduring stardom.

Kaushal’s latest release, ‘Sam Bahadur,’ showcases his commitment to his craft and the significant impact films can have on society. While social media continues to be an essential tool for engagement, Kaushal reminds us of the enduring power and importance of cinema.

As fans eagerly await Kaushal’s future projects, it is evident that while social media aids in building connections, it is through the art of filmmaking that legacies are created.