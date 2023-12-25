Vicky Kaushal Sets New Record on Instagram as Celebrities Praise His Stellar Performances

Vicky Kaushal’s phenomenal rise in popularity continues as he achieves a significant milestone on Instagram. With his recent film successes, most notably ‘Sam Bahadur’ and ‘Dunki,’ Vicky has amassed a massive fan base, and his influence even caught the attention of Instagram itself.

In a surprising move, the official Instagram handle has chosen to follow Vicky Kaushal, making him the only Indian celebrity to receive such recognition on the platform. This acknowledgment further solidifies Vicky’s status as a rising superstar in the film industry.

Vicky’s exceptional performances in both ‘Sam Bahadur’ and ‘Dunki’ have garnered widespread acclaim. His portrayal of Sam Manekshaw in ‘Sam Bahadur’ showcased his incredible talent and left audiences in awe of his acting prowess. Similarly, his role alongside Shah Rukh Khan in ‘Dunki’ received immense praise from both fans and critics alike. Shah Rukh Khan himself praised Vicky, describing him as one of the finest actors he has worked with.

Sharing his experience of working with Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky expressed his admiration and gratitude for the opportunity. Collaborating with the renowned superstar was a humbling and enlightening experience for the talented actor.

With an impressive following of over 16.7 million on Instagram, Vicky Kaushal has now etched his name in history as the only Indian actor followed back the platform’s official account. This achievement not only highlights Vicky’s immense popularity but also showcases his exceptional talent and dedication to his craft.

As Vicky continues to captivate audiences with his remarkable performances, it is evident that his star power will only continue to soar in the film industry.