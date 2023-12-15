Vicente Luque Seeks Victory Over Ian Machado Garry at UFC 296

In an upcoming battle at UFC 296, Vicente Luque aims to emerge victorious against Ian Machado Garry. Despite the competition, tensions between the fighters are non-existent. Leading up to the final UFC pay-per-view event of 2023, Machado Garry has appeared in various attention-grabbing stories, including his search for a suitable training camp. He faced rejection from welterweight champion Leon Edwards’ gym due to cultural differences.

One of the factors contributing to Machado Garry’s frequent gym-hopping is his upcoming clash with Luque. Both individuals previously trained together at Florida’s Kill Cliff FC gym, forming a positive relationship. Luque speaks highly of Machado Garry, emphasizing their friendship and supportive training dynamic. He cannot comment on Machado Garry’s experience at Edwards’ gym, but he attests to the positive experience they shared at Kill Cliff.

Luque disproves any rumors questioning his consent to the public sharing of a private conversation between him and Machado Garry. They had a respectful exchange discussing the fight, with Luque clarifying that he welcomes competition and expects the best from his opponent. He granted Machado Garry permission to share the conversation publicly, as he has no issues with openly expressing his thoughts.

Regarding Machado Garry’s future at Kill Cliff FC, Luque remains open to his return after their fight. He cites the example of Kamaru Usman, who temporarily left the gym but later rejoined the team. The decision ultimately depends on how everyone involved handles the situation.

Luque believes he understands Machado Garry’s fighting style well, thanks to their shared training sessions and extensive sparring. While acknowledging Machado Garry’s skill in striking, Luque asserts his own versatility in different aspects of the game, including striking. He is confident in his ability to outperform Machado Garry in their upcoming battle, regardless of the chosen path to victory.