New Veterans Expo in Superior Promotes Resources and Opportunities for Veterans

The annual Veterans Expo is set to make a grand return to Superior, offering veterans and their families a chance to learn about valuable resources, benefits, and educational opportunities. Taking place on November 11 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Yellowjacket Union on the University of Wisconsin-Superior campus, this free event aims to inform and promote the well-being of local veterans and their supporters.

Carissa Skifstad, the Douglas County veterans case manager, emphasized the primary goal of the expo: “We want to inform Twin Ports veterans of their local resources, but also promote veteran-owned businesses and businesses that offer veteran discounts.” This event acts as a platform for veterans to access essential information and support while also showcasing the contributions of veteran-owned enterprises.

The expo will feature an array of highlights, such as refreshments, information booths, face-to-face veterans benefits assistance, and educational resources on the GI Bill. The event has previously attracted up to 200 attendees, and with a new day and time, organizers hope to welcome between 100 and 150 people. Excitement is building as the expo returns after a hiatus of over three years.

This year’s vendor list has been expanded to include Twin Ports/Douglas County veteran resources, veteran-owned businesses, and businesses offering military or veteran discounts. Nonprofits and government agencies can register as vendors at no cost, while other businesses will have a $25 table fee. To learn more about participating in this event, visit the official Facebook event page.

The Veterans Expo in Superior provides a valuable opportunity for veterans and their families to discover the resources available to them and connect with local businesses that support their community. This initiative not only ensures that veterans receive the support they deserve but also strengthens the local economy endorsing veteran-owned enterprises.

FAQ:

Q: Is the Veterans Expo only for veterans?

A: No, the Veterans Expo is open to veterans, their families, and anyone who supports veterans.

Q: How can vendors participate in the expo?

A: Vendors can register for the event visiting the official Facebook event page.

Q: Is there a fee for businesses to participate as vendors?

A: Nonprofits and government agencies can participate as vendors at no cost, while other businesses have a $25 table fee.