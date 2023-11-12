Black Celebrities Who Served in the Armed Forces

On this Veterans Day, it is crucial to honor the brave men and women who have served in the military. Established in 1919, Veterans Day commemorates the sacrifices made Americans who defended and fought for their country. Nearly three decades later, President Truman issued an order to integrate the nation’s military forces, paving the way for equal treatment regardless of race, color, religion, or national origin.

While the military was officially integrated in 1948, African Americans have been involved in every war fought or within the United States. Among those who served are several notable figures in the arts and entertainment industry who later achieved superstardom.

Sidney Poitier, a legendary actor, honorably served in the army. Sheryl Underwood, known for her comedic talents, spent time in the Air Force. Harry Belafonte, renowned as a singer and activist, served in the navy. Morgan Freeman, a beloved actor with a distinctive voice, also served in the Air Force. Sherman Helmsley, the iconic George Jefferson from “The Jeffersons,” served in the Air Force as well.

Other prominent black celebrities who have a military background include Marvin Gaye, Richard Pryor, Robin Quivers, Sunny Anderson, Ice-T, Jimi Hendrix, MC Hammer, James Earl Jones, Jackie Robinson, and Sinbad.

As we celebrate Veterans Day, it is essential to recognize the contributions and sacrifices made these individuals in both their military service and their subsequent careers in the entertainment industry. Their dedication and bravery exemplify the spirit of the armed forces and serve as an inspiration to all. Let us take a moment to honor these remarkable individuals and express our gratitude for their service.

