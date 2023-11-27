Ranjeet Advocates for Responsible Content and Celebrity Social Responsibility

During a recent discussion at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Bollywood veteran Ranjeet expressed his concerns regarding the social responsibility of celebrities. In particular, he called out actors like Ajay Devgn for endorsing gambling apps. While Ranjeet did not make any direct quotes, he voiced his disappointment and questioned the necessity for renowned figures like Ajay Devgn to associate with platforms that promote gambling.

As a seasoned actor known for his iconic villainous roles, Ranjeet emphasized his stance against promoting content that turns into vulgarity and obscenity. He firmly expressed his disapproval of film and web series that propagate explicit content or excessive use of profanity. Ranjeet is committed to accepting only those projects that align with his moral compass and can be comfortably viewed with his family.

Acknowledging his past roles as a “crude” villain, Ranjeet made a clear distinction. He emphasized that while his characters may have been menacing, they were never portrayed with vulgarity or crudeness. This emphasis on maintaining a balance between impactful roles and responsible storytelling reflects his dedication to upholding certain moral standards in the entertainment industry.

Ranjeet’s stance not only highlights the importance of celebrities’ social responsibility but also sheds light on the need for a more discerning approach to the content consumed audiences and its influence on them. As an influential figure, Ranjeet believes that celebrities should be conscious of the impact their endorsements and associations can have on society.

