New Puppy Owners: Navigating the Maze of Advice and Challenges

Welcoming a new puppy into your family is an exciting and joyful experience. However, navigating the world of puppy advice can be overwhelming for new owners. A recent study conducted Royal Canin found that over half of new puppy parents turned to social networks for advice in the early days, and some even followed trendy social media challenges.

Dr. Sarah Heath FRCVS, a veterinary specialist in behavioral medicine, emphasizes the importance of seeking advice from experts rather than relying solely on social media trends. While engaging puppies in social media challenges may seem fun, it can actually hinder their ability to learn effectively. Dr. Heath advises that “ensuring that puppies are calm and positively engaged with the world around them” is crucial for their development into confident and sociable adults.

Moreover, the study revealed that there is a demand for more information on healthy puppy nutrition and identifying foods that may be toxic for dogs. Many owners expressed their desire to have had access to credible sources of information during their puppy’s early days.

To address these concerns and provide a reliable resource, Royal Canin has partnered with Dr. Sarah Heath and dog lover Binky Felstead for the “One in a Billion” campaign. This campaign aims to offer a single source of credible information that recognizes the unique needs of puppies.

FAQs:

1. Is it advisable to rely solely on social media for puppy advice?

No, it is important to seek advice from experts such as veterinarians and animal training instructors. Social media content may be entertaining, but it does not always consider the specific needs of puppies.

2. What are the signs that a puppy may be feeling worried or distressed?

Signs of worry or distress in puppies can include avoiding eye contact, being very quiet and still, excessive lip-licking, or yawning. If you observe these behaviors, it is important to provide your puppy with some downtime and protect them from excessive arousal.

3. How should I feed my puppy for optimal growth?

Feed your puppy a specific diet designed to support their growth, following the instructions for portion sizes and feeding across several smaller meals for better digestion. Stick to the 10% rule, ensuring that no more than 10% of your puppy’s food intake comes from sources other than their main daily food ration.

By seeking advice from trusted experts, understanding your puppy’s emotional well-being, and providing them with a nutritious diet, you’ll be setting them up for a happy and healthy life.