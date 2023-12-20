Veterinarian’s Christmas Elf on the Shelf Picture Causes Controversy

In a shocking turn of events, a veterinarian at Lingfiled Equine Vets in Felbridge, Surrey, has sparked both amusement and disgust with a gory Elf on the Shelf scene. The post, which featured the usually cheerful elf named Buddy wielding tools for castrating a horse’s testicle, quickly went viral on social media.

While some social media users praised the post for its dark humor, others expressed their dismay, claiming that it went too far and was simply wrong. However, with permission from the horse’s owner, the veterinarian decided to share the picture as a way to bring some Christmas spirit and connection with clients.

This is not the first time Buddy the elf has appeared on social media. In previous years, Buddy was seen “washing” medical tools and peeping out from the top of the Christmas tree with clippers. According to Kate Granshaw, the veterinarian who shared the controversial post, Buddy has always been a source of fun for her and the staff at the clinic.

While the post received mixed reactions, Granshaw understands why some people may find it unexpected or even offensive. However, the majority of their clients have loved it, appreciating the lighthearted Christmas fun it brings. The post was a joint effort between Granshaw, the head nurse, and a member of the reception team.

It’s important to note that the picture was taken at the owner’s yard, with their consent, where the surgery had taken place. Buddy often accompanies the veterinarian on visits to clients and has become a beloved figure among their equine patients.

Despite the controversy, this gory Elf on the Shelf picture has brought a unique twist to the holiday season, even if it deviates from traditional Christmas cheer. As with any form of humor, it is subjective, and what may be amusing to some may be distasteful to others. Nevertheless, the Lingfiled Equine Vets clinic continues to find joy in sharing their creative and original posts with their clients.