Iconic Berwyn Bakery Closes After Over a Century of Service

Berwyn, a suburb in the Chicagoland area, says goodbye to a beloved bakery that has been a community staple for more than 100 years. Vesecky’s bakery, famous for its traditional Czech and European baked goods, including houska, rye bread, and kolache, officially closed its doors after the owners announced their retirement on Facebook.

The news of the bakery’s closure has left many residents devastated. Vesecky’s had become more than just a bakery; it was a home away from home for the Polish and Czech community in Berwyn. The authentic recipes and warm embrace of the bakery made customers feel like they were back in their ancestral countries.

Lisa Ream, a longtime customer, expressed her sadness, saying, “There are not many bakeries like this left.” Melissa Baroba, whose family hails from Poland and the Czech Republic, also shared her sentiment, emphasizing the bakery’s significance. “It’s just like home here, the same recipes and everything,” she said.

Vesecky’s bakery has a rich history spanning more than a century. It was first established in Chicago over 118 years ago before relocating to Cicero and finally settling in Berwyn in the early 1960s. However, with the retirement of the bakers and the owners reaching their senior years, they decided it was time to bid farewell.

Nancy Vesecky, the owner, expressed her desire to spend more time with her family after the bakery’s closure. She plans to be more present in her grandchildren’s lives and enjoy a slower pace of life. However, before leaving for good, Nancy has a few loose ends to tie up, ensuring a smooth transition for the bakery’s legacy.

Vesecky’s remained open for one final day, inviting customers to enjoy their favorite baked goods until supplies ran out. The bakery’s closure marks the end of an era for the Berwyn community, leaving behind cherished memories and a void that will not easily be filled.