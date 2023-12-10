Historic Berwyn Bakery Closes After Over a Century in Business

In a bittersweet announcement, Vesecky’s bakery in Berwyn, Illinois, is officially closing its doors after serving the Chicagoland area for over a century. The decision to retire was shared through a heartfelt Facebook post, leaving hundreds of residents saddened the news. The bakery has been a beloved establishment, known for its authentic Czech and European baked goods.

With its rich history dating back 118 years, Vesecky’s bakery has been a part of the Chicago community since its establishment in the early 1900s. It has moved locations over the years, making its way into the suburbs, until finally settling in Berwyn in the 1960s. The bakery has been cherished customers for its traditional recipes, such as the famous houska, rye bread, and kolache.

Nancy Vesecky, the owner, explained that the decision to retire was a collective one. With the bakers retiring and the staff primarily comprising senior citizens, it was time to close the bakery. Nancy expressed her desire to spend more time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Retirement will provide her with the opportunity to embrace a new chapter in her life.

As the bakery bids farewell, loyal customers reminisce about the irreplaceable experience Vesecky’s offered. Lisa Ream, a longtime customer, expressed her devastation, highlighting the rarity of bakeries like Vesecky’s. Melissa Baroba, another loyal customer, emphasized the bakery’s authenticity, which reminded her of her own heritage.

Vesecky’s will remain open until all their baked goods are sold. Customers have been flocking to the bakery to show their support and to savor one last taste of their cherished treats. Nancy Vesecky, before her departure, intends to tie up loose ends and ensure a smooth transition as the bakery closes its doors for the final time.

While it is the end of an era for Vesecky’s bakery, the legacy and memories it leaves behind will forever hold a special place in the hearts of the Berwyn community.