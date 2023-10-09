Residents of Worcester Express Concerns for Israel-Gaza Conflict

Residents of Worcester, Massachusetts, who have ties to Israel, have expressed their concerns about the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip. Hod Porat, who currently lives in Israel, described the situation as “very bad and very depressing.” Porat worked at a summer camp at the Worcester Jewish Community Center in 1992, and she is grateful that her home is far from the Israel-Gaza border. However, she believes that peace is elusive and sees no hope for a peaceful resolution in the near future.

Steven Schimmel of the Jewish Federation of Central Massachusetts called the outbreak of conflict an “exceptionally dark day” and emphasized the severity of the situation, stating that more Jews were killed in a single day on Saturday than at any other time since the end of the Holocaust. He believes that rescuing the hostages taken Gaza militants is a priority and that Hamas’s control of Gaza must be eliminated for peace to be achieved. The Hamas charter, which calls for the elimination of Israel and the targeting of Jews worldwide, makes peace unlikely according to Schimmel.

Rabbi Valerie Cohen at Worcester’s Temple Emanuel Sinai described the developments in the Middle East as “devastating” and expressed horror at the loss of life and terror brought into Israel. She believes that Israel should respond to attacks on its citizens in the same way that the U.S. military would respond if U.S. citizens were attacked on American soil. Rabbi Mendel Fogelman of Chabad Lubavitch of Central Massachusetts stated that they are not looking for peace at the moment and have no plans for ceasefires.

As the conflict continues, residents of Worcester and beyond are concerned about the escalating violence and the impact it will have on both Israelis and Palestinians. The hope for peace and prosperity in the Middle East seems distant as the conflict shows no signs of abating.

