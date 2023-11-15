Vertiqal Studios Sees Strong Growth Driven Surge in Snapchat Revenue

Vertiqal Studios (TSX:VRTS, OTCQB:GAMGF) is celebrating a successful third quarter, with a notable 23% year-over-year increase in revenue, totaling C$1.64 million. The driving force behind this growth was a remarkable 124% rise in Snapchat revenue. The company’s total revenue for the nine-month period ending in September also experienced a substantial 97% year-over-year growth, reaching C$3.78 million.

What’s more, Vertiqal Studios currently boasts an impressive 45 million followers across its 66 digital channels. This significant following serves as a testament to the company’s ability to captivate and engage its audience.

One particularly encouraging aspect of Vertiqal’s third quarter performance is its ability to reduce expenses 41% compared to the previous year. By streamlining production and campaign execution costs, the company is positioning itself for profitable scalability. Building a solid foundation for a new economic modality within the digital media industry is a primary focus for Vertiqal Studios.

Looking ahead to the fourth quarter, Vertiqal foresees the continuation of cost-saving measures, further bolstering the potential for positive normalized earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA). This promising outlook reflects the company’s dedication to achieving sustainable profitability.

Vertiqal Studios also reported a narrowing of its net loss for the third quarter, reducing it from C$2.12 million to C$1.01 million year-over-year. This is a positive indication of the company’s commitment to improving its financial performance.

Overall, Vertiqal Studios’ success in driving revenue growth, reducing expenses, and narrowing net loss positions the company as a force to be reckoned with in the digital media landscape. With its Snapchat channels outperforming expectations, Vertiqal Studios is proving itself to be an industry leader in capturing and captivating audiences in innovative ways.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. How much did Vertiqal Studios’ revenue increase in the third quarter?

Vertiqal Studios posted a remarkable 23% year-over-year increase in revenue for the third quarter, reaching C$1.64 million.

2. What was the driving force behind Vertiqal Studios’ revenue growth?

The surge in Snapchat revenue played a significant role in Vertiqal Studios’ impressive revenue growth.

3. How many followers does Vertiqal Studios currently have across its digital channels?

Vertiqal Studios boasts an impressive following of 45 million across its 66 digital channels.

4. How did Vertiqal Studios reduce expenses in the third quarter?

Vertiqal Studios managed to decrease expenses 41% compared to the previous year implementing cost-saving measures in production and campaign execution.

5. What are Vertiqal Studios’ goals for achieving profitability?

Vertiqal Studios aims to achieve positive normalized earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) continuing to reduce costs and pursuing sustainable scalability.