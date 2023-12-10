Max Verstappen: Focusing on the Sport, Not the Glitz and Glamour

In a sport that is increasingly becoming a spectacle of glitz and glamour, three-time F1 champion Max Verstappen is determined to stay focused on the actual sport. While others may enjoy rubbing shoulders with famous movie stars and basking in the celebrity aspect of Formula One, Verstappen has no desire to be a part of it.

Verstappen made headlines earlier this year when he initially refused to participate in Netflix’s popular series, ‘Drive To Survive’, stating that he didn’t need to watch it because he already knew what happens. For him, the show and the opinions of others are insignificant compared to his own side of the story.

The Dutch driver also expressed weariness at the increased marketing responsibilities that come with being a top driver in Formula One. He prioritizes the sport itself and believes that it should always come first, above the show and the glitz. Verstappen understands that his longevity as a driver is dependent on this focus and has made it clear that it will ultimately determine whether he stays in the sport or not.

Verstappen’s perspective has caused some concern among those in the Formula One community. Red Bull advisor, Helmut Marko, acknowledged the need to be mindful of overloading Verstappen, as his reluctance to participate in the celebrity aspect of the sport could have implications for the business.

While Formula One has been actively targeting the US market, with the recent addition of the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, Verstappen’s disinterest in the celebrity aspect of the sport poses a challenge. As the sport’s best driver currently, Verstappen’s lack of interest in the glitz and glamour could be seen as a risk to the business, according to analysts.

In a world where celebrity status often goes hand in hand with success in sports, Verstappen’s perspective is refreshing. He remains focused on what matters most to him – the actual sport. And while others may revel in the limelight and the company of movie stars, Verstappen finds solace in staying true to his own path and prioritizing his performance on the racetrack.