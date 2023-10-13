Gendarme Sentenced to Prison for Harassing a 13-Year-Old Girl on Snapchat

A gendarme from Versailles Satory (Yvelines) has been heavily condemned for harassing a 13-year-old girl on Snapchat. The gendarme, identified as Clément, 24 years old, was charged with sexual harassment, corruption of a minor, and possession of pornographic images of a minor.

The case began when Laëtitia, the young victim, shared her ordeal with a friend during a physical education class. The friend then informed their school counselor, who then spoke to Laëtitia’s mother. That evening, Laëtitia broke down in tears at home.

For several months, a certain Thibault16ans had been harassing Laëtitia on Snapchat. What started as normal messages soon turned into requests for explicit photos. Thibault even sent Laëtitia explicit photos of himself and coerced her into sending him explicit photos as well. When Laëtitia refused, Thibault threatened to share her photos on Snapchat.

After Laëtitia’s mother filed a complaint, an investigation was launched, unknowingly targeting one of their own gendarmes. The investigators traced the digital evidence to Clément’s room in the Gendarmerie Company in Yonne. The investigators then followed his digital footprint to Satory, where he was arrested after being on sick leave for an operation.

During the search of Clément’s phone, the investigators discovered over 1800 pornographic images, including more than a hundred of a pedophilic nature, all of which were sent through Snapchat and hidden in a digital safe.

Clément denied all accusations during interrogations and maintained his innocence in court. However, the judge pointed out the evidence against him, including the transferred images in his digital safe, and the prosecutor emphasized the nine-month duration of the exchanges and his deliberate targeting of a vulnerable young girl.

The court sentenced Clément to 18 months in prison, with immediate incarceration, and urged him to seek help for his possession of child pornography.

This case highlights the importance of digital safety and the need for authorities to thoroughly investigate cases involving minors. It also serves as a reminder of the consequences individuals may face for engaging in illegal activities online.

