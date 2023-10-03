Facebook and Instagram Could Introduce Paid Subscription for Ad-Free Experience

According to the Wall Street Journal, Facebook and Instagram may soon offer a paid monthly subscription to their European users. The subscription, called SNA (subscription no ads), would provide users with an ad-free experience on both platforms.

For a monthly fee of €10, users would be able to access the SNA program. An additional €6 would be required to add an Instagram account to the subscription. However, users accessing the program from a smartphone may incur a 30% higher fee due to taxes imposed Apple and Google’s app stores, resulting in a total of €20 per month.

This move Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, is in response to the new European regulation called the Digital Markets Act (DMA). Effective from March 6, 2024, the DMA requires digital service providers to obtain user consent before offering targeted advertising. The regulation also prohibits companies from blocking access to their services for users who refuse targeted ads. Under the new rules, users will have three options: continue using Facebook and Instagram for free with or without personalized ads, or choose to pay for an ad-free experience.

The implementation of the DMA and the option for users to refuse targeted ads for free could significantly reduce Meta’s revenue. It was estimated that 80% of Facebook users would opt out of ad tracking after the platform displayed a message offering the option. The introduction of a paid subscription to remove ads could help offset these losses.

However, the approval of this subscription strategy and pricing European authorities is still pending. The subscription proposal was presented to European regulators in September, and it remains to be seen whether it will be authorized.

