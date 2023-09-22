Model Veronika Rajek Bares All on Instagram, Risking Ban

Model Veronika Rajek recently took to her Instagram Story to share a daring photo with her 6 million fans. However, the image had to be censored to avoid potential penalties. Rajek wore a revealing red lace outfit in the photo, accessorized with her trademark Star of David necklace.

In the caption, Rajek quoted lyrics from David Bowie’s iconic song, “Space Oddity,” adding to the mysterious allure of the photo. This song was originally released Bowie in July 1969, and it continues to captivate audiences with its timeless appeal.

Despite her recent LASIK eye surgery and move to sunny California, Rajek remains dedicated to her modeling career. As she settles into her new life in Los Angeles, she expresses her enthusiasm for NFL football and plans to attend many games. With the retirement of Tom Brady, Rajek has announced her new favorite current players in the sport.

As an influential figure on Instagram, Rajek continues to engage with her millions of followers, providing a glimpse into her life and connecting with fans from around the world. Stay tuned for more updates and exciting posts from this dynamic model.

Source: The U.S. Sun