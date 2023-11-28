Veronika Rajek’s NFL Obsession: From Tom Brady to Travis Kelce

Slovakian model Veronika Rajek has captured the attention of millions on Instagram with her stunning bikini content. But it’s not just her impressive physique that has people talking – Rajek is also a self-professed NFL fan. Last year, rumors swirled when she posted photos wearing Tom Brady’s No.12 Raiders jersey, leading some to speculate about a possible romance between the two.

While the rumors eventually died down, Rajek’s love for the NFL has remained unwavering. With a whopping 6.2 million followers on Instagram, she finally spoke out about Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, who has recently made headlines for his relationship with Taylor Swift.

“L.V. did their best, but the Chiefs played awesomely,” Rajek shared on Instagram after the Chiefs’ victory against the Raiders. “I have to admit, Kelce is such a great player and hunk as well. I get you Taylor, ‘road less taken.'”

These comments caused quite a stir among Swift’s passionate fans, known as Swifties, who couldn’t help but wonder if Rajek was discreetly flirting with the tight end. Furthermore, the timing of Rajek’s latest Instagram post added fuel to the fire. In a video shared on Monday night, she seductively emerges from an elevator, using her leg to slide open the door before blowing a kiss at the camera.

With nearly 150 thousand likes in less than 24 hours, some fans speculated that Rajek’s suggestive video was a subtle way of expressing her interest in Kelce. While it’s impossible to say for certain, her admiration for the player is clear.

The world of celebrity romance and fandom is often a source of fascination for fans, and Veronika Rajek’s connection to NFL stars has only added to her popularity on social media.

—

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Who is Veronika Rajek?

Veronika Rajek is a Slovakian model known for her captivating bikini content on Instagram. She has amassed a following of 6.2 million on the platform.

What is Veronika Rajek’s connection to the NFL?

Veronika Rajek has expressed her admiration for NFL players, particularly Tom Brady and Travis Kelce. She has been linked to Brady in the past and recently made comments about Kelce’s performance, which sparked speculation about her interest in the Chiefs player.

Is Veronika Rajek dating Travis Kelce?

There is no official confirmation of a romantic relationship between Veronika Rajek and Travis Kelce. While Rajek has made comments praising Kelce, it is unknown if they are involved romantically.

What did Veronika Rajek post on Instagram that caused speculation?

Veronika Rajek shared a video on Instagram where she sensually emerges from an elevator, sliding the door open with her leg and blowing a kiss at the camera. Some fans speculated that this post was a subtle way of expressing her interest in Travis Kelce.

Does Veronika Rajek have any other notable connections or relationships?

Veronika Rajek is primarily known for her social media presence. She has been linked to Tom Brady in the past but has not had any other high-profile relationships.