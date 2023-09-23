Pomfret, Vermont Implements Measures to Control Tourists During Fall Foliage Season

The town of Pomfret, Vermont, has taken drastic steps to address the overcrowding of tourists searching for picturesque fall foliage. Cloudland Road, known for its stunning rural views, will only be accessible to locals during the peak “leaf-peeping” season, which occurs from September 23rd to October 15th. Windsor County sheriff’s deputies will monitor the road to enforce this restriction and prevent the influx of crowds.

Local farmers and residents expressed their concerns about the increasing number of visitors, who have been labeled as “Tick Tockers” the locals. The situation became untenable, with the road becoming jammed with vehicles and emergency services unable to navigate through the crowds. Mike Doten, a farmer from Pomfret, emphasized the need for action, stating, “There is no way a fire truck or an ambulance can get up this road in the middle of foliage season.”

Social media platforms, especially Instagram, have contributed to the rise of tourism in Pomfret. Photos of Sleepy Hollow Farm, a famous vista in the area, have gone viral, attracting many people to visit. However, these images contrast with the reality experienced locals. Tourists often get their vehicles stuck in the dirt, trespass onto private property, and leave behind trash and other unpleasant reminders of their visit.

Prior to implementing the current restrictions, Pomfret attempted to convert Cloudland Road into a one-way street, but this approach did not yield satisfactory results. Therefore, the town has now turned to influencers and directly communicated with them to promote responsible tourism. Influencer Kiel James Patrick has already removed Instagram posts featuring Sleepy Hollow Farm and has urged fellow influencers to respect the privacy and wishes of the local community.

Pomfret’s actions to control fall foliage tourists differ from efforts the state of Vermont, which aims to attract more visitors after suffering from severe flooding earlier in the year. Vermont’s Department of Tourism & Marketing has invested approximately $200,000 in promotional campaigns targeting major cities like Boston and New York City.

Around a million people visit Vermont each fall to witness the vibrant foliage, generating significant revenue for the state. However, this year’s foliage season may be shorter due to extreme weather conditions such as heavy rainfall and wildfire smoke. These conditions have stressed the trees, potentially causing leaves to drop prematurely and resulting in less vibrant fall colors overall.

Sources: The Boston Globe, The Daily Mail, NBC5