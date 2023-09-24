Pomfret, Vermont Implements Measures to Control Tourist Influx During Fall Foliage Season

The small town of Pomfret, Vermont, has taken drastic action to address the issues caused an influx of social media-driven tourists during the highly anticipated fall foliage season. To combat the problem of overcrowding on Cloudland Road, a scenic dirt track, the town board has decided to restrict access to locals only from September 23rd to October 15th, a period known as “leaf-peeping” season.

Local farmer Mike Doten expressed concern over the overcrowding, stating that emergency vehicles would not be able to navigate the road during this busy time. The situation on the ground does not match the picturesque images found on Instagram, with tourists getting their vehicles stuck in the dirt, trespassing on private property, and leaving trash along the roadside.

Previous attempts to alleviate the issue, such as implementing a one-way traffic system, proved ineffective. As a result, the town has reached out to influencers, requesting their cooperation in raising awareness of the need for privacy and respect. Kiel James Patrick, one influencer, responded removing posts featuring Sleepy Hollow Farm from his platforms and communicating the farm’s private nature to his followers.

The town’s actions diverge from the state’s efforts to attract tourists back to Vermont after devastating floods earlier this year. Heather Pelham, Commissioner of the Vermont Department of Tourism & Marketing, emphasized the importance of conveying that Vermont is open for business. The state has spent approximately $200,000 on billboards and advertisements in cities like Boston and New York City to entice visitors.

Vermont’s fall foliage season is a significant contributor to state tourism, generating hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue as over a million people flock to the area. However, extreme weather conditions, such as heavy rains and wildfire smoke, may result in a shorter foliage season this year. University of Vermont professor Bill Keeton explained that the unusual weather patterns have caused stress to the trees, leading to premature leaf drop and less vibrant colors.

With these measures in place, Pomfret aims to strike a balance between preserving the beauty of its rural landscape and managing the impact of tourism during the fall foliage season.

