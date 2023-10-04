New Verizon Combo Deal: Netflix Premium and NFL Plus Premium for $25 per Month

Verizon Wireless has recently announced an exciting combo deal for its customers, offering a bundle of Netflix Premium and NFL Plus Premium for just $25 per month. This deal presents a significant saving considering that Netflix Premium alone costs $19.99 per month, and NFL Plus Premium is priced at $16.99 per month.

With this bundle, Verizon customers can enjoy live access to regional and primetime NFL football games across various devices, including the NFL Network and NFL RedZone. However, it’s important to note that the package does not include NFL Sunday Ticket, which is a separate service with an additional cost.

Existing Netflix customers can seamlessly transfer their subscriptions to Verizon and still take advantage of this bundle. However, if you already have NFL Plus through YouTube TV, you won’t be eligible for this offer.

To access this combo deal, Verizon customers can utilize the Plus Play platform, which allows for the management of multiple streaming service subscriptions and consolidates billing. This platform not only offers popular streaming services but also includes lesser-known options like Dog TV. Additionally, Plus Play provides various deals and promotions, such as a free year of Netflix when subscribing to AMC Plus or Starz. Unfortunately, it’s not possible to combine the Netflix offer with the NFL Plus Premium bundle.

Earlier this year, Verizon separated streaming perks from its unlimited wireless plans but quickly reintroduced them as bundled options for an additional $10 per month each. With the new combo deal, customers can apply a $15 Plus Play credit towards the NFL / Netflix bundle, reducing the monthly cost to $19.99.

It’s worth mentioning that Verizon has made Plus Play available at no extra cost to all Verizon mobile, 5G Home, and LTE Home Internet customers. So, regardless of your wireless plan, you can take advantage of this offer without incurring any additional charges.

In conclusion, Verizon Wireless’ new combo deal is an attractive option for customers who want a combined subscription to Netflix Premium and NFL Plus Premium. With the convenience of the Plus Play platform, customers can easily manage their subscriptions while enjoying live NFL football games and a vast array of streaming content.

