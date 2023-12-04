Verizon Joins Forces with Netflix and Max to Offer Exclusive Bundle

Verizon is shaking up the streaming landscape introducing an enticing new offer for its myPlan customers. Starting December 7th, subscribers will have the opportunity to access a bundled subscription of both Netflix and Max, all for the affordable price of $10 per month.

This exciting bundle includes the ad-supported plans for both Netflix and Max, which are individually priced at $6.99 and $9.99 per month, respectively. By availing of Verizon’s offer, customers can save around $7 compared to purchasing the two subscriptions separately. It’s an unbeatable deal that positions Verizon as a frontrunner in the streaming industry.

To take advantage of this exclusive bundle, you must be a Verizon myPlan customer. The myPlan service offers three unlimited plans, namely Unlimited Ultimate, Unlimited Plus, and Unlimited Welcome. Prices for these plans range from $75 to $100 per month for a single line, excluding any extras or add-ons.

This revolutionary move Verizon comes at a time when consumers are increasingly seeking affordable streaming options that consolidate their subscriptions. With rising costs in the streaming space, Verizon’s bundled offering has the potential to reshape the competition. Furthermore, rumors suggest that other streaming giants like Apple TV Plus and Paramount Plus may follow suit and offer similar discounted bundles in the near future.

FAQ:

1. Can I access the Netflix and Max bundle if I’m not a Verizon myPlan customer?

No, this exclusive bundle is only available to Verizon myPlan customers.

2. What streaming plans are included in the bundle?

The bundle includes the ad-supported plans for Netflix and Max.

3. How much can I save with the Verizon bundle?

By subscribing to the bundled offer, customers can save approximately $7 compared to purchasing the individual subscriptions separately.