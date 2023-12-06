Verizon Offers Affordable Streaming Bundle with Netflix and Max

Verizon Communications Inc. has introduced an enticing new bundle that combines Netflix and Max for just $10 per month, which slashes $7 off the usual total cost. This offer includes an ad-supported plan for both services.

The Verizon Netflix and Max bundle is a unique offering that stands out in the market. Currently, there are no other similar bundles available, making Verizon’s deal a highly attractive proposition for consumers who are tired of rising prices from other streaming services.

In addition to the Netflix and Max bundle, Verizon also provides an option to bundle with a Walt Disney Co. plan for the same $10 monthly fee. However, for a slightly higher cost of $20 per month, customers can access a bundle that includes Netflix, Max, Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN.

This deal comes at a time when major streaming services have announced price hikes, causing frustration among consumers. Verizon’s affordable bundle presents an alternative solution for those seeking affordable and diverse streaming options.

It is important to note that in order to take advantage of this offer, customers must be enrolled in a Verizon myPlan, which offers three unlimited plans to choose from. The most affordable option is the Unlimited Welcome plan for $75 per month, which includes unlimited 5G data, texts, and talk time, along with a Walmart+ membership worth $10.

Alternatively, customers can opt for the Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Ultimate plans, priced at $100 per month. The Unlimited Plus plan includes the Disney bundle, while the Unlimited Ultimate plan offers Apple Inc.’s AAPL One subscription, which encompasses Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and iCloud+.

Verizon’s new streaming bundle provides an affordable solution for customers seeking quality entertainment options without breaking the bank.